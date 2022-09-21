Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

