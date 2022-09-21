Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

