Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

