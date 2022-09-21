Gradient Investments LLC Buys 198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.