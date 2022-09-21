Gradient Investments LLC Buys 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.