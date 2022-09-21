Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,127 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.