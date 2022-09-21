Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

