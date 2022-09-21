Gradient Investments LLC Has $118,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

