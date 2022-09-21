Gradient Investments LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,351 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

