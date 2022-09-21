Gradient Investments LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

