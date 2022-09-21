Gradient Investments LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,961,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,196,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Xcel Energy by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 604,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.