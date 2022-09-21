Gradient Investments LLC Has $166,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

