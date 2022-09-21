Gradient Investments LLC Has $44.10 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,947.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 401,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

