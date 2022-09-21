Gradient Investments LLC Has $58,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $335,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

