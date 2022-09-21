Gradient Investments LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of York Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of York Water by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 12.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

