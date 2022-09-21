Gradient Investments LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

