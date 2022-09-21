Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE MEC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

