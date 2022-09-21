Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VBK opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

