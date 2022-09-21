Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

