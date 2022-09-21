Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

