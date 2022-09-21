Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.9 %

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

