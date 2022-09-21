Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCQ opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

