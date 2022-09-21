Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.