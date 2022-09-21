Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 922 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $29,711,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVT stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.76.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

