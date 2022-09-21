Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 669.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

