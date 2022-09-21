Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $22.00.

