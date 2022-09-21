Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

