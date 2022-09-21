Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

