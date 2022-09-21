Gradient Investments LLC Sells 164,494 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,494 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after purchasing an additional 359,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

