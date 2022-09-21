Gradient Investments LLC Sells 302,459 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,459 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Retail Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.