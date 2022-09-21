Gradient Investments LLC Sells 448,420 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,420 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IHY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

