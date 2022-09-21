Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,761 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

