Gradient Investments LLC Sells 631 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $60,464,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $49,610,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after acquiring an additional 603,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.