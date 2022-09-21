GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GrafTech International traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 14842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,256.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 2,540,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 411,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

