Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30. 33,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average session volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
Great Canadian Gaming Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.
About Great Canadian Gaming
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is a gaming, entertainment, and hospitality company, which engages in the operation of gaming facilities. It operates through the following segments: Ontario, B.C., Atlantic, and Corporate. The company was founded by Ross John McLeod in 1982 and is headquartered in North York, Canada.
