Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.