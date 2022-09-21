Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. 13,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.
About Guangshen Railway
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangshen Railway (GSHHY)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.