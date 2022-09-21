Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 6979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

Specifically, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

