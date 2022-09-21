Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.