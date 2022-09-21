Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.