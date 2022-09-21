Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $105.73.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
