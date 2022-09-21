Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Hawkins by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hawkins by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hawkins by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

