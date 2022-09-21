HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $215.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.