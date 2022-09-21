Head-To-Head Analysis: Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luna Innovations has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 113.35%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Luna Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A Luna Innovations $87.51 million 1.71 $1.38 million $0.29 15.76

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luna Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations 9.83% 2.35% 1.47%

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Data Knights Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. It also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; single frequency lasers; temperature and strain sensing products; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements, as well as distributed acoustic sensing intellectual property and products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

