Head-To-Head Comparison: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01% Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.91 $290,000.00 $0.15 5.42 Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.38 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -1.09

Analyst Recommendations

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.62%. Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

