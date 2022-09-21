Head to Head Comparison: Marketing Alliance (MAAL) and Its Competitors

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Marketing Alliance to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marketing Alliance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 138 899 1129 27 2.48

Dividends

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 44.24%. Given Marketing Alliance’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marketing Alliance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Marketing Alliance pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A Marketing Alliance Competitors 4.69% 19.21% 3.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million $2.62 million 11.04 Marketing Alliance Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 28.69

Marketing Alliance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Marketing Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marketing Alliance peers beat Marketing Alliance on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

