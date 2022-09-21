Head-To-Head Comparison: Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) versus Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Thryv 11.17% 38.13% 9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.73 $101.58 million $3.57 6.65

This table compares Starbox Group and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Starbox Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starbox Group and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.78%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

Thryv beats Starbox Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

