Head-To-Head Comparison: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) vs. Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Alleghany has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $12.00 billion 0.94 $1.03 billion $25.70 32.80 Till Capital $6.76 million 2.18 $4.80 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

83.4% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alleghany and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 2 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany presently has a consensus target price of $807.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 3.03% 8.41% 2.29% Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10%

Summary

Alleghany beats Till Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alleghany

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a toy and musical instrument company, and structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 77 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

About Till Capital

(Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.