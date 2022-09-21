Head to Head Contrast: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 1 6 6 0 2.38 ASE Technology 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.64, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.95%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 17.94 $2.35 million $0.04 573.89 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.59 $2.17 billion $1.19 4.66

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 3.08% -709.22% 4.63% ASE Technology 11.80% 27.91% 10.84%

Risk & Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. The company also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, the company provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, it develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

