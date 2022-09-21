Head to Head Contrast: Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) vs. Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prothena 0 0 3 0 3.00

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 489.35%. Prothena has a consensus target price of $76.25, suggesting a potential upside of 149.10%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Prothena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Prothena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -40.03% -35.44% Prothena -1.03% -0.33% -0.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A Prothena $200.58 million 7.16 $66.97 million ($0.24) -127.54

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prothena beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.