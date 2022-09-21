Head to Head Contrast: PlayAGS (AGS) versus The Competition

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PlayAGS to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s peers have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 385 6 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PlayAGS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.53%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 40.76%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -10.62 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.96

PlayAGS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Summary

PlayAGS beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

